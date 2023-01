Thomas scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against Calgary on Tuesday.

Thomas' assist came during a St. Louis power play and his marker was the overtime winner. He had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, which isn't much, but it's tied for Thomas' longest scoring drought of the campaign. The 23-year-old has 11 goals and 39 points in 41 games this season.