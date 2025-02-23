Thomas scored twice on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Thomas' game-tying tally in the first period was the 100th goal of his career. He didn't stop there, scoring again early in the third period before setting up a Pavel Buchnevich goal. Thomas has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak spanning all of February. For the season, the playmaking center is up to 15 goals, 29 helpers, 107 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances. A broken ankle early in the season will likely prevent Thomas from approaching his 86-point campaign from 2023-24, but he should continue to hover around a point-per-game pace.