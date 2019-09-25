Blues' Robert Thomas: Ready for Opening Night
Thomas (wrist) will play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Red Wings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas gradually worked back from his wrist injury in training camp, and he's finally gearing up for a preseason game. The 20-year-old will be ready for the season opener versus the Capitals on Oct. 2, but it's still unclear where he'll fit into the lineup. Despite averaging 9:21 TOI last year, Thomas posted 33 points in 70 games. He was used heavily on the power play during the postseason, though, and he'll at least be deployed in a third-line role this year with an eventual place in the top six. Consider Thomas a high-upside sleeper in fantasy drafts.
