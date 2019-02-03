Thomas (upper body) fired one shot on goal in his return Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.

Thomas missed the previous seven games with this upper-body condition but bumped back onto the fourth line in this outing. He has received time in the top six at times this season since his speed keeps opponents on their toes, but he still spends a bulk of his time with the bottom six. Thomas has five goals and 14 points in 38 games, and his next chance to chip in on offense will be Tuesday versus the Panthers.