Thomas posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Thomas' offense has gone cold recently -- this was just his second helper over his last eight games. The veteran center still has a chance at a career year. He's produced 23 goals, 52 assists, 158 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances. He needs two more points to match his high mark of 77 from the 2021-22 campaign.