Thomas (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Thomas will miss a second straight contest due to the lingering injury he's been dealing with for most of the postseason. The rookie forward was, however, considered a "possibility" for Game 3, so he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories