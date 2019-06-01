Blues' Robert Thomas: Remains sidelined
Thomas (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Thomas will miss a second straight contest due to the lingering injury he's been dealing with for most of the postseason. The rookie forward was, however, considered a "possibility" for Game 3, so he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 4.
