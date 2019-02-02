Thomas (upper body) will play Saturday evening against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This news is corroborated by the fact that Thomas is no longer on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. The rookie center has been quite efficient in the attacking zone based on his output of five goals and nine assists through his first 37 NHL games. The Blues' first-round (20th overall) pick from the 2017 draft still has work to do in order to impress a universal fantasy audience, though.