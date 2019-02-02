Blues' Robert Thomas: Returning to action Saturday
Thomas (upper body) will play Saturday evening against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This news is corroborated by the fact that Thomas is no longer on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. The rookie center has been quite efficient in the attacking zone based on his output of five goals and nine assists through his first 37 NHL games. The Blues' first-round (20th overall) pick from the 2017 draft still has work to do in order to impress a universal fantasy audience, though.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...