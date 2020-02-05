Blues' Robert Thomas: Riding four-game point streak
Thomas grabbed a helper in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Thomas has picked up a goal and three assists over his four-game point streak, which has earned him a top-line role for the time being. The 20-year-old has 31 points (nine markers, 22 helpers), which has him just two points shy of his rookie-year output.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.