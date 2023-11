Thomas notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Thomas extended his point streak to seven games with the helper. In that span, he has five goals and six assists. The 24-year-old is establishing himself as a more well-rounded center this year with six goals, 10 helpers, 31 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 14 contests. He sees time in all situations and could challenge his career high of 77 points from 2021-22 if he stays healthy.