Blues' Robert Thomas: Riding three-game point streak
Thomas scored a goal on two shots and had a block in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 20-year-old kept his momentum going with his third straight game with a point, including his first goal since Nov. 6. In his second full NHL season, Thomas is now up to 13 points, 34 shots on goal and six blocks through 28 games. Though the Blues didn't receive a power play Thursday, Thomas has 1:22 of average power-play time this campaign, adding to his fantasy value going forward.
