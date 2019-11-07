Thomas scored a goal, racked up three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Thomas' second-period tally would ultimately count as the game-winning goal. The first-round pick from 2017 is up to four points in 12 games, but three of those points have come in his last four outings. Currently, Thomas is seeing top-line minutes with Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) out long-term. The recent uptick in points may be enough to keep the 20-year-old in that prime position, but he'll need to continue producing consistently to carry fantasy relevance, as he has just four hits and 14 shots this year.