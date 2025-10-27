Thomas (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Thomas suffered an upper-body injury against the Red Wings on Saturday, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to suit up for Tuesday's matchup against Detroit, but Alexandre Texier will likely draw into the lineup Monday since Thomas and Jake Neighbours (lower body) will both be sidelined.