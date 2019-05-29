Thomas will not be in the lineup against Boston for Game 2 on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas hasn't been in attendance for game-day skates lately, but was still able to suit up for puck drop. Apparently, the center is no longer able to power through and will miss his first game of the postseason. While coach Craig Berube wouldn't confirm his lineup, Robby Fabbri has served as the primary stand-in for practices and figures to slot into a third-line role with Thomas on the shelf.