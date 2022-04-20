Thomas scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Thomas tied the game at two, deflecting a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko with just three seconds remaining in the second period. The goal extended Thomas' point streak to 14 games, recording seven goals and 19 assists over that span. The 22-year-old center has been one of the best players in hockey over the last month. Thomas now has 19 goals and 55 assists on the season.