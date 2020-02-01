Blues' Robert Thomas: Scores in Friday's loss
Thomas potted a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
The 20-year-old tied the game in the third period, but Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game put the Blues behind again in short order. Thomas is up to 29 points, 58 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating through 47 contest.
