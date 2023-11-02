Thomas scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Thomas got the Blues on the board in the second period, but a comeback never materialized. The center has been solid with two goals and three assists over his last five games, accounting for all but one of his six points through eight games this season. He's added 18 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 21:23 of ice time per game, over two minutes more than he saw last year.