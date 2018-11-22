Blues' Robert Thomas: Scores lone goal in loss
Thomas scored a first-period goal in Wednesday's game but it wasn't enough in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Thomas, having played in nine games, figures to be in St. Louis for the foreseeable future, considering the first year of his entry-level contract was triggered as a result of games played. The administrative details aside, Allen's marker in the opening frame was the 19-year-old's first of the season and gives him five points in 16 games. He'll look to build off what was a solid individual performance Wednesday heading into the weekend when the Blues play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...