Thomas (undisclosed) netted a goal and served two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars in the round robin.

Thomas tallied early in the first period, and it appeared that goal would be enough until Joe Pavelski tied the game in the last minute of the third. The 21-year-old Thomas missed only one game with a minor injury that forced head coach Craig Berube to keep him out of Thursday's game against the Golden Knights. Thomas had 42 points in 66 games before the NHL season was put on pause -- he could be a breakout star in the bottom six for the Blues in the playoffs.