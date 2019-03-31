Blues' Robert Thomas: Scoring at 40-point pace as teen
Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey.
The teenager has 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 66 games -- that's a 40-point pace. That's more than solid for a 19-year-old pivot in the NHL. Thomas has a strong fantasy future.
