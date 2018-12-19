Blues' Robert Thomas: Secures 10th NHL point
Thomas registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Thomas showed off some nifty stickhandling to get behind Oilers defenseman Jason Garrison before directing a shot on net. The puck bounced around the crease and looked like it was covered by Cam Talbot for a moment, but it came loose and Patrick Maroon put it across the goal line, which a video review confirmed. Thomas now has four goals and 10 points in 27 NHL games.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Won't play in World Juniors•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Garners lone goal for Notes•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Molding into NHL play•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Getting more responsibility•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Finishes tryout on high note•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...