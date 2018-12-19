Thomas registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

Thomas showed off some nifty stickhandling to get behind Oilers defenseman Jason Garrison before directing a shot on net. The puck bounced around the crease and looked like it was covered by Cam Talbot for a moment, but it came loose and Patrick Maroon put it across the goal line, which a video review confirmed. Thomas now has four goals and 10 points in 27 NHL games.