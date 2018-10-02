Blues' Robert Thomas: Secures spot on 23-man roster
Thomas made the Blues' 23-man roster.
Thomas started slowly in training camp and preseason, but he looked up to speed by the end and finished with one goal and four points in five exhibition games. The 2017 first-round pick will start in a fourth-line role with fellow youngsters Ivan Barbashev and Samuel Blais, but expect the Blues to lean heavily on him for special teams.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Three assists in win•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Cleared for prospect tournament•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: May center Blues' top line•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Kept off ice for precautionary measure•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Leads Hamilton to OHL Championship•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Having terrific playoff for OHL Hamilton•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...