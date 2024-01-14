Thomas produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Thomas had a two-game slump recently, but he's bounced back with three helpers over his last two outings. He assisted on a Jake Neighbours tally in the second period Saturday. Thomas is enjoying an excellent campaign as the Blues' No. 1 center. He's up to 44 points (seven on the power play), 86 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 41 appearances, putting him on track to exceed the 80-point threshold for the first time.