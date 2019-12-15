Blues' Robert Thomas: Shakes apple tree in comeback
Thomas provided three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Thomas twice linked up with Tyler Bozak to start the Blues' comeback. The 20-year-old also set up Justin Faulk's game-winner. Thomas is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists), and now has 16 points through 29 appearances overall. While he won't mix it up much (six PIM, six hits), the solid depth scoring could be worth a look to fantasy owners in deeper season-long formats, as well as DFS while the winger's on a heater.
