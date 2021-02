Thomas (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Thomas broke his left thumb in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes, and he's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. Jacob De La Rose was recalled from the taxi squad in a corresponding move. He'll add depth up the middle, but Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev are the front runners for the third-line center role until Tyler Bozak (upper body) returns.