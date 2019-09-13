Blues' Robert Thomas: Should be ready by opener
GM Doug Armstrong said Thomas (wrist) will slowly be worked into drills but he should be ready for the season opener versus the Capitals on Oct. 2, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas sat out five of the team's last six playoff games due to this wrist injury, and he underwent surgery less than two weeks after hoisting the Stanley Cup. Having Thomas back will add plenty of speed to the Blues' forward corps, as he was used throughout the lineup during the 2018-19 season and was often one of the team's best players during the playoffs. It's unclear how the Blues will use Thomas once he's fully healthy, but the 20-year-old has a good chance at a top-six role and should easily top the 33 points he posted in his rookie campaign.
