Blues' Robert Thomas: Showing glimpses of huge potential
Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.
The 19-year-old could be playing in the IIHF World Junior Championships that are going on now. But he's toiling for the Blues and has 12 points in 30 games. Sure, Thomas has rough edges, but that is to be expected for a kid playing a man's game. But he thinks the game at an elite level and we've already seen glimpses of his immense potential. Thomas is a strong keeper, but his single-year value is limited -- there are just too many pivots with better offensive potential in 2018-19.
