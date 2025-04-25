Thomas notched four assists, including two on the power play, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Thomas had two assists in each of the first and third periods as the Blues dominated on home ice. This was Thomas' third four-point effort since March 25. He's put up five points, five shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating over three playoff contests. Thomas is playing on the first line and first power-play unit, so he's in a great position to continue putting up substantial scoring numbers.