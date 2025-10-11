Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

His goal was a beauty. Thomas took a pass deep below the left circle, stepped up, wheeled and wired a sharp-angle wrist shot far top corner over Dustin Wolf's glove. It came on the power play; it was his first of the season. Thomas has two consecutive 80-plus point seasons, including strong power-play production. He led the Blues in scoring both years.