Thomas signed an eight-year, $65 million contract extension with the Blues on Wednesday.

Thomas broke out in a big way in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (20), assists (57), plus-minus rating (plus-17), shots (115), power-play points (14) and average ice time (18:47) through 72 regular-season appearances. At just 23 years old, Thomas is just about to enter his prime, and assuming last season wasn't a flash in the pan, he should remain a high-end fantasy asset for most, if not all of his new contract.