Blues' Robert Thomas: Sitting out Monday
Thomas (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Islanders, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas is getting closer to a return, as he has been skating, but he still isn't practicing in a full capacity. The 20-year-old will look to get healthy when the Blues return home for Thursday's game against the Canucks.
