Thomas (upper body) has been cleared for contact and is in line to return for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The rookie pivot sat out the last seven games of the first half, but it appears the extra rest during the All-Star break has done the trick. Thomas' status for the contest should be confirmed ahead of the contest, but all signs are pointing to him rejoining the action.

