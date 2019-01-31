Blues' Robert Thomas: Slated to return Saturday
Thomas (upper body) has been cleared for contact and is in line to return for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The rookie pivot sat out the last seven games of the first half, but it appears the extra rest during the All-Star break has done the trick. Thomas' status for the contest should be confirmed ahead of the contest, but all signs are pointing to him rejoining the action.
