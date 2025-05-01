Thomas logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.
Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the first five playoff games. He has two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating while centering the Blues' top line. Thomas will be counted on for a big performance in Friday's must-win Game 6.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Finds twine in Game 4 win•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Shows off playmaking in win•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Available for Game 1•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Takes point streak up to 11•