Thomas logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the first five playoff games. He has two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating while centering the Blues' top line. Thomas will be counted on for a big performance in Friday's must-win Game 6.

