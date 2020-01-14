Play

Thomas registered an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Thomas is up to 25 points and 53 shots on goal through 42 games this season. The 20-year-old forward also has a plus-12 rating. He's been a big reason for the Blues' success as a big contributor to their depth scoring, and fantasy owners in deeper standard formats could have use for him as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories