Blues' Robert Thomas: Slings assist in win
Thomas registered an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Thomas is up to 25 points and 53 shots on goal through 42 games this season. The 20-year-old forward also has a plus-12 rating. He's been a big reason for the Blues' success as a big contributor to their depth scoring, and fantasy owners in deeper standard formats could have use for him as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.