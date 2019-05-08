Thomas picked up two assists during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.

The teenage rookie made his presence felt in the biggest game of his career so far, and he very nearly scored the winner himself -- Thomas' shot in the second OT rang off the post and caromed off Ben Bishop's back before falling into the crease and getting tapped home by Pat Maroon. Thomas has one goal and five points through 13 playoff games, but four of them have come in the last five contests, giving him plenty of momentum heading into the conference finals.