Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Thomas (thumb) has started shooting and handling pucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Thomas is recovering from the broken thumb he suffered Feb. 6 against the Coyotes. At the start of March, Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that Thomas would require at least four more weeks of recovery. However, the 21-year-old center appears ahead of schedule, as Berube said he could be ready by the end of the road trip, which concludes March 25 in Minnesota. The Blues are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so it's unclear where Thomas will slot into the lineup once he's ready. The third-line center role seemed to be his best fit before the injury.