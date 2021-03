Thomas (thumb) skated on his own after Monday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Craig Berube said Thomas is making good progress, and he could join the team for practice Tuesday. The 21-year-old isn't expected to return for at least a couple more weeks. However, this is an encouraging sign that he'll be at full speed at that time. Prior to breaking his thumb, Thomas put up a goal and five assists across 12 games.