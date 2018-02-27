Thomas wasn't traded before Monday's deadline, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Even though the Blues traded center Paul Stastny to the Jets on Monday, rumors still remained that they were in the market for a top-six forward for example, the Senators' Mike Hoffman or the Canadiens' Max Pacioretty. However, Thomas was one of four prospects -- Jordan Kyrou, Tage Thompson and Klim Kostin -- that was demanded in return, but general manager Doug Armstrong wouldn't budge. This is a testament to the talents Thomas is expected to transfer to the NHL, as he has 61 points in 41 games for the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs.