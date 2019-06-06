Thomas (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 against the Bruins, NHL.com's Louie Korac reports.

Thomas will miss a fourth straight game Thursday and still hasn't returned to practice, so his chances of rejoining the lineup before the series comes to a close are quickly dwindling. Zachary Sanford will continue to occupy a spot on the Blues' second line while Thomas is on the shelf.