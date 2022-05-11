Thomas notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Thomas helped out on Brandon Saad's game-tying goal in the second period. The adjustment to playoff hockey has been a little rocky for Thomas, who has three assists in five contests. The center has added eight shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. He showed talent on offense with 77 points in 72 regular-season contests, but he could continue to see a reduced output in games that often much tighter in the postseason.