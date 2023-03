Thomas logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Thomas set up a Pavel Buchnevich goal in the third period. Over the last five games, Thomas has two goals and three assists. The 23-year-old appears to be adjusting well to a permanent top-line role. He's up to 53 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 60 contests overall.