Thomas recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Thomas had a hand in goals by Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko during the contest. The 21-year-old Thomas has lacked consistency through nine games -- he has three outings of two assists each and six times where he's gone scoreless. The center has added a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal this season in a third-line role.