Thomas (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Coyotes.
Thomas was quickly ruled out after suffering the injury in the second period, which suggests it could be something more significant. Until further information is available, the 23-year-old center can be considered questionable to play Saturday in Colorado.
