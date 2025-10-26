Thomas suffered an upper-body injury during St. Louis' 6-4 loss to Detroit, per Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN.

Thomas had two assists in 12:21 of ice time before exiting the game. Those helpers bring him up to a goal and six points through eight appearances this year. If Thomas isn't able to play Monday in Pittsburgh, then Pius Suter might serve in a top-six capacity, and Alexandre Texier will probably draw back into the lineup.