Blues' Robert Thomas: Tallies first playoff goal
Thomas scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Thomas has points in consecutive games after recording an assist in Game 3, as the 19-year-old rookie is finding his way in the postseason. He had 33 points in 70 games in the regular season. It's unlikely he produces consistently, but Thomas should be good for some depth scoring.
