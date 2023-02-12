Thomas scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Thomas gave the Blues their first lead of the contest at 1:27 of the third period. The center had missed the last two games before the All-Star break with a lower-body injury. He's been solid this season with 13 goals, 44 points, 75 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 49 appearances. Thomas' spot in the top six is just about guaranteed, and his security there will only get stronger if Ryan O'Reilly is traded.