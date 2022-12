Thomas scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Thomas got the Blues on the board late in the second period, but it didn't spark the team for a rally. The 23-year-old is on a five-game point streak with two goals and three helpers in that span. He remains mostly a pass-first center as evidenced by his six tallies, 18 assists and 36 shots on net through 26 outings this season, but he can help in fantasy when his offense is hot.