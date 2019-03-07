Thomas scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 5-4 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.

The rookie snapped a five-game pointless streak with a pair of assists last week and now he has his first goal since Jan. 10. The drought has really hurt, but overall, Thomas is putting together a solid rookie campaign. He has seven goals and 24 points in 54 games. At just 19 years old, he holds quite a bit of value in dynasty leagues.