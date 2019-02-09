Blues' Robert Thomas: Teenager with tantalizing talent
Thomas set up two goals Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Predators.
The 19-year-old has 16 points in 41 games. It's modest, but really impressive as a teenage pivot. Thomas is a solid keeper and should climb up the line ladder in a few short years. The Blues are already rewarding him with increased power-play time.
