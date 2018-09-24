Blues' Robert Thomas: Three assists in win
Thomas picked up three assists in the Blues' 5-1 preseason win over Columbus on Sunday.
All three of Thomas' helpers were primary assists -- no "cheap" secondary assists to speak of. The 19-year-old center was selected 20th overall in the 2017 draft and could wind up cracking the Opening Night lineup if he keeps up this pace. Earlier in the offseason, general manager Doug Armstrong suggested that the youngster could wind up centering the team's top line in 2018-19. Thomas could be a sneaky late-round pick, especially in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Cleared for prospect tournament•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: May center Blues' top line•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Kept off ice for precautionary measure•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Leads Hamilton to OHL Championship•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Having terrific playoff for OHL Hamilton•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Sticks with Blues organization•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...