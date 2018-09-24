Thomas picked up three assists in the Blues' 5-1 preseason win over Columbus on Sunday.

All three of Thomas' helpers were primary assists -- no "cheap" secondary assists to speak of. The 19-year-old center was selected 20th overall in the 2017 draft and could wind up cracking the Opening Night lineup if he keeps up this pace. Earlier in the offseason, general manager Doug Armstrong suggested that the youngster could wind up centering the team's top line in 2018-19. Thomas could be a sneaky late-round pick, especially in dynasty formats.