Thomas scored twice and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Devils on Thursday.

His first goal came on the power play midway through the third. Thomas fired a one-timer from a sharp angle off a Brayden Schenn pass; it stood as the winner. The second went into an empty net. Thomas has points in three straight games (two goals, three assists) and 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games.